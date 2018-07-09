Peaches and Cream Dessert

1st Layer: 8 oz. cream cheese, 8 oz. cool Whip and 1 cup powder sugar , mix together and spread on crust.

2nd Layer: 2 cups fresh sliced peaches , put on top of cream cheese layer.

Last Layer: 10 oz. 7up, 4 tbsp. corn starch, 4 tbsp. Peach Jello & 1 cup sugar. Bring to a boil for 2-3 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes.

Pour over peaches.

Can garnish with cool whip Keep Refrigerated.