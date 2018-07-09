Peaches and Cream Dessert
Submitted by: Mary Wood
|Crust: Crumble up 1 pkg. Pecan Sandie cookies & mix with 1 stick melted butter
1st Layer: 8 oz. cream cheese, 8 oz. cool Whip and 1 cup powder sugar , mix together and spread on crust.
2nd Layer: 2 cups fresh sliced peaches , put on top of cream cheese layer.
Last Layer: 10 oz. 7up, 4 tbsp. corn starch, 4 tbsp. Peach Jello & 1 cup sugar. Bring to a boil for 2-3 minutes. Let cool for a few minutes.
Pour over peaches.
Can garnish with cool whip Keep Refrigerated.