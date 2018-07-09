Scattered Storms Possible Again Tuesday

Weather Update – 6:45 p.m. – Monday, July 9th

Only a few heavy showers are left moving through portions of West Tennessee this evening and it won’t be long before we’re rain-free across the area. However, be prepared for there to be more of these afternoon showers for the majority of the week!

TONIGHT

Most, if not all of the rain, will dissipate after sunset, but skies will stay partly cloudy. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by at the coolest point of Tuesday morning when another hot and humid day awaits us.

After the mild and muggy start in the 70s tomorrow morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms will move in bringing locally heavy downpours once more. Expect high temperatures to reach the upper 80s to lower 90s with light and variable winds. A cold front coming through Wednesday night could push rain showers and thunderstorms south of most of our viewing area on Thursday and Friday before scattered storms return this weekend. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com