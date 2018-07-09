Simon A. Yoder

Simon A. Yoder, of Paris, Tennessee, passed away Saturday, July 7, at Towne Square Care of Puryear. He was 86 years old.

Funeral Services for Yoder will take place at 10 a.m. Thursday at Bethel Fellowship Church, located at 1286 Midway Road in Paris. Henry Nissley of Calvary Mennonite Church will serve as minister.

Yoder will be buried at New Boston Cemetery.

Visitation will be from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Bethel Fellowship Church.

Yoder was born April 5, 1932, in Dover, Delware to Alvin N. Yoder and Ida W. Byler Yoder.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Arlene S. Yoder. The two were marreid Oct. 16, 1952.

Yoder was a member of Calvary Christian Fellowship Church and a former dairy farmer. He was also a former clerk at Yoder Bros. Meat Processing.

Yoder is survived by daughters Pauline (Alvin) Schrock Olney, IL, Martha (David) Wengerd Golden City, MO, and Viola (John) Nissley Kenton, TN. He is preceded in death by daughter Kathy Schrock.

Yoder is survived by sons Alvin (Emma) Yoder, Lamar, MO, Norman (Dorothy) Yoder, Paris, TN, Elwood (Julia) Yoder, Russellville, KY, Elmer (Pauline) Yoder, Paris, TN, Everett (Elmina) Yoder, Paris, TN, Lyndon (Joann) Yoder, Bloomfield, MO, and Ralph (Janice) Yoder, Paris, TN.

Yoder is survived by sisters Martha Yoder, Costa Rica, and Esther Troyer, Boyceville, WI. He is preceded in death by sisters Mary Jane Mast and Ruth Helmuth.

He is survived by brothers Norman Yoder, Olney, IL, Earl Yoder, Whiteville, TN, and Paul Yoder, Belvidere, TN. He is preceded in death by brother Elmer Yoder.

He is also survived by 79 grandchildren and preceded in death by two. He is survived by 128 great-grandchildren and preceded in death by two.

Yoder is also survived by many nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.