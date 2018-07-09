Some Storms Possible This Afternoon

Weather Update–

Hot and humid weather returns to West Tennessee. We will see temperatures climbing through the 70s and 80s today. Clouds will increase through noon. That will slow down the temperatures as we climb into the mid 80s. Coverage of storms is expected to be a little bit greater than yesterday. A strong storm or two is not out of the question, but they should remain mostly sub-severe today. If you end up under a storm today expect heavy rain and frequent lightning. Any strong aspect to storms will be with locally strong wind gusts.

