Amelia Sue Harris

Amelia Sue Harris, age 57, died on July 6, 2018 at the Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, AL.

Amy was born in Memphis, TN on June 7, 1961 the daughter of the late Leslie Bumpus and Pattie Sue Stinson Harris. She held a Master of Business Administration and was a Professor of Business with Lane College. She was the recipient of the faculty award from the Division of Business, Social & Behavior Sciences in 2017. She was a nursery coordinator at Aldersgate United Methodist and was a former youth leader at Lambuth Memorial United Methodist Church. She was a volunteer with the Dream Center and Friends of Felines Rescue Center.

Amy is survived by her husband of thirty-eight years, Robert Tignor Harris, daughters, Kathryn Ann Harris Werner and husband Douglas Charles Werner and Sarah Harris Hopper and husband Murray Anthony Hopper, II; mother-in-law, Eliza Tignor Harris; brother, Harry Harris; sister-in-law, Kim Harris and three grandchildren, Ramsey Elizabeth Hopper, Nathaniel Harris Werner and Eliza Kate Werner.

She is preceded in death by a father-in-law, Leahman Harris, sister-in-law, Jean Harris and a brother, Robert Harris.

SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 1:00 PM Monday, July 9, 2018 at Aldersgate United Methodist Church with Dr. Barry Scott officiating. Burial will follow in Unity Cemetery in Jacks Creek, TN.

Pallbearers will be Darryl Cooper, Dan Williams, Larry Hearn, Josh Harris, Murray Hopper and Doug Werner.

The family will be receiving friends on Sunday, July 8, 2018 from 5:30 PM until 7:30 PM at Aldersgate UMC.

Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway, 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com