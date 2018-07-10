Bill A. Hardin

Bill A. Hardin, age 80, died on Sunday, July 8, 2018 at the Jackson Madison County General Hospital. Bill is survived by his wife of sixty years, Linda Jines Hardin of Jackson, TN; two daughters, Tammy Hardin Liikala and husband Brian of E. Lansing, MI and Felicia Hardin Levien and husband Dr. Joel of Palm Beach Gardens, FL; a sister Shirley Tarbett of Pahrump, NV; two grandchildren, Blair Liikala and wife Loren of Denton, TX and Autumn Rose Liikala of Partage, MI and three great grandchildren.