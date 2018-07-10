Bill A. Hardin
SERVICES: A funeral service will be held at 2:00 PM Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in the chapel of Arrington Funeral Directors with Rev. Ron Hale officiating. Burial will follow in Ridgecrest Cemetery.
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com
The family will be receiving friends on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 from 12:00 PM until 2:00 PM prior to the service.
Arrington Funeral Directors, 148 W. University Parkway 668-1111www.arringtonfuneralgroup.com