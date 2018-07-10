Early voting gets underway across Tennessee this week

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn.–Early voting across Tennessee will begin this Friday, July 13.

For early voting in Madison County, you can vote from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday and 9 a.m. to 12 noon on Saturdays at the Madison County Agricultural Complex Auditorium, located at 311 North Parkway in Jackson.

As a reminder, you must present a photo ID issued by the State of Tennessee or the U.S. government in order to vote.

Early voting ends Saturday July 28.