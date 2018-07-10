JPD: 4 in custody after string of overnight vehicle thefts, burglaries

JACKSON, Tenn. — Four people are in custody as police continue to investigate multiple overnight vehicle thefts and burglaries.

Police say there were several vehicle burglaries overnight in north Jackson in the area of Charlesmeade Drive.

They also say three vehicles were stolen and have since been recovered.

Four people are currently in custody, according to police. They have not been identified.

Police say they are still investigating whether the stolen vehicles are related to the vehicle burglaries.

