Local church hosts community prayer meeting

JACKSON, Tenn.–Community was the theme of a prayer meeting in Jackson, Tuesday evening.

Hosted by the Campbell Street Church of Christ and held at Conger Park, families from surrounding areas came together for a night of fun and prayer.

Organizers said this is a call to action to love thy neighbor, but first you need to meet your neighbor.

“We’ve had hot dogs and games and activities for the kids and a time of prayer because we really believe in prayer. We believe prayer can bring people together and we think God’s doing some great things here in the city of Jackson,” said Preacher Danny Sorrell, of Campbell St. Church of Christ.

Sorrell also said it is great to mingle with the community and find out that you have a lot more in common than you think.