Local NAACP chapter host candidates forum

HARDEMAN COUNTY, Tenn.–Candidates in one West Tennessee County had a chance to meet with the community Tuesday.

The Bolivar-Hardeman County Branch of the NAACP hosted their first community meeting at Bolivar Central High School for those running for sheriff and county mayor.

Branch representatives say they hope the forum will help connect the community with those seeking office in Hardeman County.

“We want our roads safe, want our towns safe, we want our neighborhoods safe, we just want to see what these candidates are, who they are their character and we want to hold them accountable and that’s what we plan on doing,” said Bethany Miller of the Bolivar-Hardeman County Branch of the NAACP and organizer of the event.

The branch will host two more events this month. On Friday at Truth and Life Church in Bolivar and another on July 20 at Whiteville Elementary School.