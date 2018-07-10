Mugshots : Madison County : 7/09/18 – 7/10/18

1/13 John Cole Failure to appear

2/13 Jasmine Wilson Possession of methamphetamine

3/13 Christopher McBride Possession of methamphetamine, schedule II drug violations, unlawful carrying or possession of a weapon

4/13 Edwin Berrios Shoplifting



5/13 David Castano Driving on revoked/suspended license

6/13 Eric Horton Violation of community corrections, violation of probation

7/13 Ida Crowley Violation of community corrections

8/13 James Manley DUI



9/13 Jondarius Pirtle Violation of community corrections

10/13 Leon Jarmon Driving on revoked/suspended license

11/13 Nasir Alhalah Unlawful drug paraphernalia, violation of probation

12/13 Sirkayla Willis Failure to appear



13/13 Sylvester Bowers Violation of probation



























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/09/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/10/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.