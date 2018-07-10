Rinse And Repeat Today

Weather Update —

A very similar day to yesterday on the way for West Tennessee. It is a little more muggy today than yesterday. But the end result i think will be the same today. Temperatures will climb through the 80s this afternoon to around 89 to 90 degrees. Heat index will be very close to 100 today. There is also a chance of widely scattered showers and storms. They will be hit or miss again, much like yesterday. We’re still tracking a weak front that will enhance the chance of storm a little for Wednesday.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com