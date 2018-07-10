Scattered Thunderstorms Wednesday Afternoon and Evening

Weather Update – 6:30 p.m. – Tuesday, July 10th

A few showers are around West Tennessee again today but like yesterday, most of the rain will dissipate after sunset. Temperatures will drop to the lower and middle 70s by the coolest point of Wednesday morning. A more likely chance for rain is forecast for tomorrow.

After another warm and humid start in the 70s tomorrow morning, scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again on Wednesday, especially during the afternoon and evening. The chance for rain is 30%, but expect high temperatures to still reach the lower 90s with light winds from the northeast.

The heat index could reach over 100°F again later this week, especially on Thursday and Friday when mostly sunny weather will come with mainly dry conditions. Temperatures will be in the lower 90s but high humidity will cause those temperatures to feel like the lower 100s. Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com