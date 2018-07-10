South Side building off of their 2017 season

JACKSON, Tenn. — The South Side Hawks are coming off an 8-5 season in 2017 after managing to win just one game in 2016. They were two games away from the Blue Cross Championship.

Literally two minutes away from playing Haywood County in the semifinals, but things didn’t go there way.

What it did do, was start a foundation of what’s in store in the future.

Head coach Tyler Reeder said that loss, helped them focus this offseason and now they know what needs to be done in order to get over the hump.

“Eliminate the little things, the same thing against Springfield, we have a bad snap on a punt, turn things over, give up a big fourth down in the end zone, Just the little things like that you can’t do in games if you want to be successful,” Reeder said.

With that tough loss to Springfield, it translated over into workouts this past winter where the Hawks were extremely motivated.

“It gives us some motivation and some goals to set this winter, obviously we know with our program and not having a lot of success in the past few years, now we know we can make it there and know what it takes to get there and now we got to get it done,” Reeder said.

South Side opens up the season against Ripley, August 17.