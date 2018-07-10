SPACE MOUNTAIN PINEAPPLE THRILLER

Submitted by: Darnell Pirtle

Box of Duncan Hines Butter Golden Cake Mix

-follow directions on cake box to bake; and in 8×12 aluminum pans

While baking in oven-mix small can of crushed pineapple,two cups

of sugar and bring to a boil in a pan.

When cake is done pour the pineapple mixture on top and let cool completely.

Mix box of Confectioner sugar, 8oz. Phila. cream cheese,stick of melted butter,teaspoon of vanilla flavor, cup of pecan pieces.

Spread even over cake.Put in refrigerator several hours to chill.