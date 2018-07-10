TBI breaks ground on new facility in Madison County; honors fallen agent

JACKSON, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation broke ground Tuesday on a new laboratory and regional headquarters in Madison County.

“We welcome this new state-of-the-art facility to Madison County and West Tennessee,” State Sen. Ed Jackson said.

Leaders with the TBI say the Special Agent De’Greaun ReShun Frazier TBI Crime Laboratory and Regional Headquarters has been in the works for five years and will be approximately 50,000 square feet.

Special Agent De’Graun Frazier became the first Tennessee Bureau of Investigation agent to be killed in the line of duty, which happened in Jackson in August 2016 during an undercover drug operation.

“It is perfectly appropriate that we name this facility in his honor,” Gov. Bill Haslam said.

The new facility will be located near McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport on Smith Lane and will replace the current Memphis Crime lab.

TBI Director David Rausch says the new facility’s design is with workflow and efficiency in mind.

“We have looked at the forensic disciplines that are going to be housed here. They will benefit from the additional resources and the additional space,” Rausch said.

Gov. Haslam says the development behind the new crime lab is a story of many agencies working together.

“It’s part of the TBI’s mission to partner with our local law enforcement to ensure ‘that guilt does not escape nor innocence suffer,'” Rausch said. “I didn’t want his ultimate sacrifice to be forgotten, and so you know with this building being named after him, I know that’s not going to happen. You are always going to remember De’Greaun ReShun Frazier.

“This is a really dangerous business, and folks put their life on the line for us every day,” Gov. Haslam added.

“But we still put that badge on, and we still step out there and do what’s right and go after those who are trying to harm our community,” Rausch said.