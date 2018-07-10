TN fugitive captured in Central America after 10 years on run

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — An East Tennessee man on the run for a decade is now back in Tennessee after being captured in Panama.

Christopher A. Greene, 55, was returned to the United States on Friday and transported back to Tennessee after being located last week in Panama, according to a release from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

In September 2007, the TBI began investigating the theft of money from the evidence room at the Sweetwater Police Department. Investigators determined Greene, who was an officer at the department, was responsible for the theft, according to the release.

A Monroe County grand jury returned an indictment in April 2008 charging Greene with one count of theft over $10,000.

While attempting to located Greene, agents learned that he had left the country and was possibly living in Central America.

Authorities in Panama located Greene last week and alerted the U.S. Marshals Service. Greene was returned to the United States Friday and transported back to Tennessee by deputies with the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Greene was booked into the Monroe County Jail on a $100,000 bond.