“Hub Club” enables Madison County kids to enjoy safe, fun day at the bowling alley

JACKSON, Tenn.–A local pastor brings “Operation Stay Safe” to kids in Madison County.

Wednesday, the “Hub Club”, a summer camp for kids in Madison County spent the day at the bowling alley with pastor Ronald Benton, CEO of Benton Future Leaders of Tennessee, Plus, a few special friends from the Madison County Sheriff’s Office and the Jackson Police Department came out to spend the day with the kids.

Pastor Benton says this is a way for kids to learn how to be an asset rather than a threat to society. Captain Derick Tisdale said events like this are exactly the mission and vision statement of the Jackson Police Department.

“Building those partnerships, interacting with the community, in order to see a better tomorrow, said Captain Tisdale and so that’s what we want to do,”said Captain Tisdale.

“We’ve just got to keep it going, we’re off to a great start now and Pastor Benton is leading the way. I nominate him for ‘Man of the Year’,” said Tom Mapes, Public Information Officer for the Madison County Sheriff’s Office.

After bowling, the kids enjoyed skating along side one of the sponsors, Damon Gorbet. The “Hub Club” is able to run based on donations only. If you are interested in donating to the Hub Club, head to the “Seen on 7” section for the link.