Large crowd attends Jackson Sings The Gospel Concert

JACKSON, TN– Friends and family gathered at the Jackson sings the gospel concert Wednesday to hear music from some of the best southern gospel groups.

The gospel concert has been up and running for up to 25 years. Groups and artist of the concert came from various parts of the country to perform. Supporters had the opportunity to catch their favorite artist for an affordable price. Concert promoter Bill Bailey said supporters came to the concert for a good time.

“And they come here to get away from all of their problems to enjoy a weekend of music that inspires them, it uplifts them, and in the day in hour we live in this is a great opportunity to just have a wonderful feel good reason, with a great purpose and message behind it all,” Concert promoter, Bill Bailey said.

Tickets are on sale at the box office at 2 p.m. July 11 through the 14th for $20. For more information on when and where you can see the Jackson Sings The Gospel Concert, click here.

