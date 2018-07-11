Law enforcement agencies investigating viral video circulating on social media

JACKSON, Tenn.–Leaders with the Jackson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff Department both said they are aware of a viral video circulating on social media depicting the ill treatment of a young girl.

Both agencies say they are tirelessly working together to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous incident.

Both agencies are requesting the public’s calm and patience as the investigation continues to unfold.

If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department at (731) 423-6000.