TSWA releases All-State baseball team

JACKSON, Tenn. — In class A, Huntingdon’s Elijah Wilkerson and Hunter Ensley both earned a nod while TCA’s Lane Forstyhe joining them.

In class AA, South Gibson’s Levi Schlesinger, and Riverside’s Raleigh Odle.

In Division 2, USJ was represented by Gehrig Rabun and Cade Sammons.