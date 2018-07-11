West Tennessee high school with only on-campus planetarium, re-opens

SELMER, Tenn.–A local school now has bragging rights to be the only high school in West Tennessee with a planetarium on campus.

The domed, 360 degree, 4D viewing theater has made a come back after being a storage room for 20 years.

Teachers at McNairy Central High School hope the planetarium will inspire more students to further their education.

Sarah Allison, a teacher at the school tells us how it went from storage to stars.

“(I) had a student approach me wanting to restore the planetarium which was a storage room we got started with the work and it’s carried on from year to year and this is year three and we’re back, ” said Allison.

The planetarium will not only be for students but organizers tell us there will be an opening in October for the public.