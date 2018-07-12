Dyersburg will rely on senior class to lead the way for underclassmen

DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Trojans are coming off an 8-4 season in which they made it to the second round of the playoffs where they were bounced by Crockett County.

That loss happened to be a valuable learning lesson for the Trojans as they gear up for the 2018 season with a deep senior class. Head coach Bart Stowe and wide receivers coach Brandon Estes said the bar has only been raised higher and they expect to reach it.

“We got a lot of experience coming back with those guys, they got a lot of playing time last year and they’re just going to have to go out there and lead by example,” Estes said.

“We want them to lead by example first you know, they work hard, be here every day, be accountable, do exactly what the coaches say when they say ’em, and bring those other young guys up around them,” Stowe said.

When the Trojans take the field, opponents will have their hands full as they are loaded with playmakers in the backfield and on the perimeter. Known for their power running game, Stowe said don’t be fooled, the Trojans know how to do both.

“We got a talented team this year, we got some really good lineman, some good backs and like you were talking to coach about, our quarterbacks, you know we were playing three different quarterbacks basically rotating them as we go,” Stowe said. “Got a lot of competition and they’re doing well but talent will dictate what you do and you know we’re a running team, we base out of the Wing T and we take a lot of pride in it but we like to throw that ball too when it’s there.”

The 6th annual 7 on 7 camp held by Dyersburg Thursday morning helped the Trojans brush up on their passing game while getting a chance to see some competition they may not see during the season.

“I just think it’s a good opportunity for the kids to get out here early after dead period and get some work in on our timing with everybody and making everybody better,” Estes said.

Dyersburg will begin their 2018 campaign with a jamboree on their home turf against Covington.