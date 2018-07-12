Dyersburg will rely on senior class to lead the way for underclassmen
DYERSBURG, Tenn. — The Dyersburg Trojans are coming off an 8-4 season in which they made it to the second round of the playoffs where they were bounced by Crockett County.
That loss happened to be a valuable learning lesson for the Trojans as they gear up for the 2018 season with a deep senior class. Head coach Bart Stowe and wide receivers coach Brandon Estes said the bar has only been raised higher and they expect to reach it.
“We got a lot of experience coming back with those guys, they got a lot of playing time last year and they’re just going to have to go out there and lead by example,” Estes said.
The 6th annual 7 on 7 camp held by Dyersburg Thursday morning helped the Trojans brush up on their passing game while getting a chance to see some competition they may not see during the season.
“I just think it’s a good opportunity for the kids to get out here early after dead period and get some work in on our timing with everybody and making everybody better,” Estes said.
Dyersburg will begin their 2018 campaign with a jamboree on their home turf against Covington.