UPDATE: Escaped Gibson Co. inmate in custody

OBION COUNTY, Tenn. — A trustee who walked away from a work detail Wednesday morning in Gibson County is back in custody.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas has confirmed David Madding, an inmate who was being housed in the Gibson County Correctional Complex for Obion County, was arrested Thursday in a bean field in Obion County.

Madding walked away from a litter clean-up crew around 8 a.m. Wednesday near Dyer.