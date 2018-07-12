Hot And Steamy

Weather Update–

Not much change in the forecast for West Tennessee today it will still be very hot and steamy for most of the area. The only difference will be slightly drier air working in from the northeast behind a weak frontal boundary. Highs will approach the middle 90s today with heat index value in the triple digits. However with slightly drier air in place, especially in northwest Tennessee, we should keep the heat index below 105°F. In addition, there is a slight chance of isolated storms today, however I expect most of us to stay dry again.

Storm Team Meteorologist

Moe Shamell

Facebook: www.facebook.com/mshamellwbbj

Twitter: www.twitter.com/WBBJ7Moe

Email: mshamell@wbbjtv.com