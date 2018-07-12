JSCC’s Small Business Development Center named top in state

JACKSON, Tenn.–Small businesses are making big strides in Jackson.

Thursday, the Jackson State Community College’s Small Business Development Center is named the number one resource partner in Tennessee. The SBDC managed to help the highest number of small businesses get the highest amount in loans, finishing out at almost $4 million.

State director of the United States Small Business Administration, Latanya Channel said the development center is a great resource for small businesses.

“I talk to business owners every single day and some of them have never done a financial statement. They don’t know what cash flow means and how to do projections to make sure that one year, two year, five years from now my business can succeed. The small business development center here in Jackson does that at Jackson State,” said Channel.

The recipients of the award said they were happy to be recognized and hope to help many more small businesses.