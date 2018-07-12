Madison Co. Fire Department says ‘thank you’ to Freedom Fest sponsors

JACKSON, Tenn. — For five years Madison County residents have been turning out to McKellar-Sipes Regional Airport for the Firefighter’s Freedom Fest.



Thursday, Chief Eric Turner wanted to say thank you to some who make the celebration possible.

“It’s so important to get these sponsors on board, and we’re recognizing those that have been with us from the beginning,” Turner said.

The first stop was Ashley HomeStore.

“Here at Ashley HomeStore we have a phrase, ‘life moments matter,’ and in the 15 years we’ve been in Jackson we believe giving back to our communities,” William Ing, director of retail, said.

Ing says they’re looking forward to next year to make it six years in a row.

Then, they headed to CashMaster.

“We love to give back to the community and just show our participation each year, and it’s always fun to be out there with everyone,” Tonya Collins, a manager at CashMaster, said.

To wrap up the morning they visited Serra of Jackson.

“It has grown, and I think it’s going to keep growing, and we’re going to keep getting involved and do as much as we can for the community,” Sammy Hamady, owner of Serra of Jackson, said.

Chief Turner says this was the biggest year they’ve had with 12,000 people coming to watch the fireworks.

If you would like to be a sponsor for the Freedom Fest next year, call the Madison County Fire Department at 731-424-5577.