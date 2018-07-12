Madison Co. Sheriff’s Office investigates viral video

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News has received multiple messages about a video circulating on social media of a young girl who appears to have been abused.

In the video, a girl is tied upside down to the roof of a porch. She screams, “Stop, that hurts!” as someone throws water on her.

Police have not confirmed the identity of the child or anyone else involved with the video. It is unknown when the video was taken, where it originated, or the circumstances around it.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Office and Jackson Police Department released a statement Wednesday night after seeing the video. Below is the full statement:

“To all concerned citizens of the City of Jackson and Madison County: The Jackson Police Department and the Madison County Sheriff Department are aware of a viral video circulating on Social Media depicting the ill treatment of a young girl. In a collaborative effort, both agencies are tirelessly working to apprehend the perpetrators of this heinous incident. On behalf of both agencies, we request calm and patience as the investigation continues to unfold. If you have any information that could assist in this investigation, contact the Madison County Sheriff’s Department.”

You can reach the sheriff’s department at 731-423-6000.