Madison County Sheriff’s Office announces move

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office has moved to their new location in Denmark.

Sheriff John Mehr announced the move in a news release Wednesday.

The new administrative offices will now be at 317 Denmark-Jackson Road, where the West Tennessee Regional Training Center is located.

Office hours will remain the same, with the Sheriff’s Office open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday.