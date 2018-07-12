Memphis VA Medical Center officials host town hall meeting in Jackson

JACKSON, Tenn. — Veterans around West Tennessee got the chance Thursday to ask questions about the VA’s medical services.

Officials of the Memphis Veterans Affairs Medical Center talked with area stakeholders during a town hall meeting at Jackson State Community College.

The representatives fielded a number of questions from veterans who were looking for answers concerning health care and what is ahead for such VA services.

“What I want them to know is that we’re here, and that we’re here to help them and we’re on their team, and here’s the things that we’re bringing and here’s the things that were doing better as we try to make the medical center better,” VA Medical Center Director David Dunning said. “We just opened, just a year ago, a brand new clinic here in Jackson. I want to get some feedback on how we’re doing with that.”

VA reps say similar meetings are expected to be held in the future.