Mugshots : Madison County : 7/11/18 – 7/12/18 July 12, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, 1/11Kelli Sullender Violation of probation 2/11Gary Russell Sex offender registry violations, schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia 3/11Belford Hawn Violation of community corrections 4/11Lisa McCready Simple domestic assault 5/11Davion Bailey Burglary of motor vehicle, theft under $999 6/11Billy Phipps Shoplifting, failure to comply 7/11Brandi Stout Failure to appear 8/11Candy March Driving on revoked/suspended license 9/11John Metcalf Violation of probation 10/11Danny Douglass Violation of probation 11/11Gregory Murray Driving on revoked/suspended license, failure to appear The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/11/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/12/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.