Peanut Butter Pie

Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)

Filling:

1 1/2 cups heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup sugar

8 oz softened cream cheese

1 1/4 cups creamy peanut butter

1 1/2 cups powdered sugar

1/2 tsp vanilla

1 tbsp honey

1/3 cup chopped Praline Peanuts

9” store bought graham cracker pie crust (or you can make your own)

Topping:

1 cup heavy whipping cream

1/2 cup sugar

1/2 cup chopped Praline Peanuts

To make the pie filling, in a large mixing bowl whip heavy whipping cream and sugar until stiff peeks form. Set aside. In a separate bowl combined all the other ingredients for the filling and blend with hand mixer until smooth. Fold in your whipped cream. Place peanut butter mixture into the graham cracker pie crust and chill in refrigerator for at least 6 hours.

To make your topping:

In a small mixing bowl whip cream and sugar until stiff peeks form.

To serve:

You can either spread your whipped topping over the entire pie and cover it with the chopped Praline peanuts or you can individually spoon dollops of the whipped topping on each piece and sprinkle with chopped Praline Peanuts. Enjoy!