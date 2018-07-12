Showers and Thunderstorms More Likely This Weekend

Weather Update – 2:30 p.m. – Thursday, July 12th

Another hot and humid day in West Tennessee and with very little rainfall! Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies have allowed temperatures to warm up to the lower and middle 90s again putting our heat index in the lower 100s this afternoon. Another hot day is forecast for tomorrow, but increasing clouds and chances for rain will keep it cooler over parts of the weekend and early next week.

TONIGHT

Any isolated showers that linger into the evening will dissipate after sunset. With calm winds and mainly clear skies, expect temperatures to drop to the lower and middle 70s by sunrise Friday.

There’s only a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, and they’ll be likeliest over southwest Tennessee where the chance for rain is 30%. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s at the warmest point of the afternoon but it will feel like the lower 100s with the humidity, so be safe out there! Tune in to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

