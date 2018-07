Softball All-State rosters released by the TSWA

JACKSON, Tenn. — The TennesseeĀ Sports Writers Association released their All-State teams Thursday morning.

In class A, there was Gibson County’s Maddie Neal and Huntingdon’s Kaci Fuller.

In class 2 A, South Side’s Josie Willingham earned the nod along with Crockett County’s Madison Myers and McNairy Central’s Katie Turner.

The lone representative in Division 2 was Jackson Christian’s Sophie Dunavant.