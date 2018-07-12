State officials share images of future Paris Landing Inn

1/3 This rendering shows the rear of the inn.

2/3 This rendering shows a panoramic view of the inn.

3/3 This rendering shows the entrance of the inn.





HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — State officials have shared images showing what the new inn, restaurant and conference center at Paris Landing State Park will look like.

The Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation shared the renderings Thursday, showing three separate views of the future inn.

The current inn will close in August 2018 with the new facility expected to open in the summer of 2020, according to a release from TDEC.

The $26 million facility is expected to generate around 35 percent more annually than the previous structure in sales and occupancy taxes, according to the release.

“This design maintains the signature feel of Paris Landing and its home on the shores of Kentucky Lake,” TDEC Deputy Commissioner Brock Hill says in the release. “This investment into our park is part of a broader revitalization of Tennessee’s state park system and will provide an overall superior visitor experience for tourists and locals alike.”