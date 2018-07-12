Superintendent Jones receives 4.4 out of 5 rating

JACKSON, Tenn.–The Superintendent of the Jackson-Madison County School System got a 4.4 out of 5 rating for his first year evaluation.

The board graded Dr. Eric Jones on speaking in front of groups, establishing strong relationships with public and private agencies, and developments in curriculum and incorporating technology in teaching learning strategy. The board also introduced the new initiative “LOOP”, or Local Options and Opportunity Program, which allows students the ages of 17 and 18 to work in advance manufacturing in Jackson.

“This year has been a learning process for myself and hopefully I will learn from the mistakes I’ve made this past year, but at the end of the day at the forefront of every decisions we make is what’s in the best interest of our students,” said Dr. Jones.

They also appointed Wayne Arnold as the interim chairmen once Bob Alvey’s term is up at the end of August.