Tomato Wedge Salad with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing

Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)

Large Tomato

Shredded Iceberg lettuce

Red Onion (chopped)

Applewood Smoked Bacon (cooked and chopped)

Salt

Pepper

For the Blue Cheese Dressing:

1 cup mayonnaise

1/4 cup sour cream

1/4 cup white vinegar

1 tsp sugar

1/4 tsp garlic powder

1/4 tsp onion powder

1/3 cup crumbled Blue Cheese

Cut a large tomato into 8 wedges, leaving the bottom portion of the tomato intact allowing the tomato to fall open like a blooming flower. Season with salt and pepper. Top the tomato with the iceberg lettuce, red onion, and chopped bacon.

To make the Dressing:

In a small mixing bowl add all the ingredients except for the crumbled Blue Cheese. Whisk ingredients together until nice and smooth. Fold in the Blue Cheese.

To serve:

Drizzle Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing over your prepared Tomato Wedge Salad. Garnish with a little more bacon and fresh chopped parsley. Enjoy!