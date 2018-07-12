Tomato Wedge Salad with Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing
Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)
Large Tomato
Shredded Iceberg lettuce
Red Onion (chopped)
Applewood Smoked Bacon (cooked and chopped)
Salt
Pepper
For the Blue Cheese Dressing:
1 cup mayonnaise
1/4 cup sour cream
1/4 cup white vinegar
1 tsp sugar
1/4 tsp garlic powder
1/4 tsp onion powder
1/3 cup crumbled Blue Cheese
Cut a large tomato into 8 wedges, leaving the bottom portion of the tomato intact allowing the tomato to fall open like a blooming flower. Season with salt and pepper. Top the tomato with the iceberg lettuce, red onion, and chopped bacon.
To make the Dressing:
In a small mixing bowl add all the ingredients except for the crumbled Blue Cheese. Whisk ingredients together until nice and smooth. Fold in the Blue Cheese.
To serve:
Drizzle Homemade Blue Cheese Dressing over your prepared Tomato Wedge Salad. Garnish with a little more bacon and fresh chopped parsley. Enjoy!