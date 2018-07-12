UPDATE: Inmate who left work detail stole car before being captured, sheriff says

GIBSON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Gibson County Sheriff’s Office has shared more information about the capture of an inmate who walked away from work detail Wednesday, saying that he stole a car in Dyer before being caught.

David Madding, 34, was captured Thursday morning after a car chase that ended near Troy, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.

Madding had been on the run since Wednesday morning after leaving a job site while working with a litter crew in Dyer, according to the sheriff’s office.

Just after 6 a.m. Thursday, Madding approached a woman as she walked to her car in Dyer and demanded that she give him the vehicle, according to the release. He then reportedly left the residence in the stolen vehicle heading toward Rutherford.

A short time later, police determined Madding was parked in the Walmart parking lot in Union City. When officers approached the vehicle, they say Madding sped away, leading Union City police and Obion County deputies on a pursuit that eventually ended outside the city limits of Troy, according to the release.

Madding was taken into custody and transferred to the Obion County Correctional Complex where he will face additional charges from Union City police and the Obion County Sheriff’s Office related to the pursuit, according to the release.

In addition to the escape warrant filed Wednesday in Gibson County, Madding will face charges from the Dyer Police Department related to the vehicle theft, according to the release.

Gibson County Sheriff Paul Thomas praised the cooperation of the agencies involved in the capture of Madding, including the Union City Police Department, Obion County Sheriff’s Office, U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force, Dyer Police Department, Rutherford Police Department, Kenton Police Department, Gibson County and Dyer fire stations, and Tennessee Bomb and Arson.