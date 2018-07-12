Vann Bryant signs with Christian Brothers University

JACKSON, Tenn. — Thursday TCA’s Vann Bryant signed his National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Christian Brothers University.

This past season for the Lions, he averaged a double with nearly 18 points per game to go along with ten rebounds, two assists and two blocks per contest.

During his career he also earned quite a few awards:

All West Tennessee 2nd Team

District 14-A First Team All-District 2018

District 14-A All-Tournament Team 2018

Team Award Most Outstanding Player 2018