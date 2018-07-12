Watermelon Gazpacho
Submitted by: Jim Norton (via video)
3 medium tomatoes (chopped)
1 Serrano Chile (seeds removed and chopped)
4 cups cubed watermelon
1 tbsp red wine vinegar
1/2 cup extra virgin olive oil
1/3 cup chopped red onion
1 cucumber (peeled, seeded, and chopped)
1/2 cup crumbed feta
1/2 tsp salt
1/2 tsp pepper
1 1/2 cup watermelon (cubed for garnish)
In a large mixing bowl add tomatoes, Serrano Chile, 4 cups of watermelon, red wine vinegar, Extra virgin olive oil, red onion, cucumber, salt, and pepper. Fold together.
Working in batches, place the watermelon mixture into a blender and purée until smooth. Pour purée mixture into a container and chill for at least 6 hours or overnight.
To serve, ladle a helping of the gazpacho into Indic bowls and top with remaining cubed watermelon and about a tablespoon of crumbed feta. Enjoy!!