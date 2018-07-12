West TN AgResearch & Education Center hosts annual lawn & garden show

JACKSON, Tenn. — Plant lovers came together Thursday for the Summer Celebration Lawn and Garden Show.

This is the 29th year for the event at the West TN AgResearch and Education Center on Airways Boulevard in Jackson.

The event is held for gardeners and beginners alike, with experts available to answer questions and vendors selling plants and garden accessories.

Communications specialist Ginger Rowsey tells what you can learn at this event.

“The right and wrong ways to water, how to get your soil in the right conditions or just what plants to plant in the right positions in your landscape. All of those questions can get answered,” Rowsey said.

If you missed this year’s event, don’t worry. The UT Garden Grounds, the states official botanical garden, is open daily.