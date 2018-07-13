2 candidates compete head-to-head for Decatur Co. sheriff’s seat

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Dozens of campaign signs line the streets in Decatur County, reminders to people living nearby of a major decision on this year’s ballot: re-elect current sheriff Keith Byrd, or elect his opponent, Lamar Jones.

“There’s a lot of things we’ve gotten started that I want to see completed,” Sheriff Keith Byrd said.

Byrd says if re-elected, he will continue with projects such as “Safe Street,” which is aimed at curbing the county’s drug problem.

Byrd says he also wants to continue fighting for higher pay for the deputies.

“I want the best for Decatur County because this is home, and I am going to do my best to make things better,” he said.

Both the candidates say, if elected, working on the county’s drug problem is a major priority.

“We have a drug epidemic in this county, and we’ve had it for quite some time,” opponent Lamar Jones said.

Jones comes to the table with 21 years of law enforcement training, with five of those years in Decatur County and the Drug Task Force.

If elected, Jones says he wants to start cross-training with area police and fire departments.

“Because I want to be prepared if we have an emergency situation like an active shooter,” he said.

Jones says another goal is to build relationships with the community and law enforcement officers.

Early voting started Friday, July 13, and ends July 28. The general election is Aug. 2.