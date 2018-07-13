Closing of pain management clinics across the state leaves patients concerned

JACKSON, Tenn. –Patients are left with uncertainty after one of Tennessee’s largest pain management companies has been abruptly closing its locations across the state.

WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News received a call from a patient of the Jackson location of Comprehensive Pain Specialists who told us the clinic provided little notice and no explanation as to why they were closing. One local doctor said for many of these patients being treated with prescription painkillers, there are options for them.

“Only about 20 percent of patients that are on narcotics nowadays, actually should be on narcotics,” said Dr. Roy Schmidt, Medical Director at New Life Medical Group.

Dr. Schmidt said there are rare cases where prescription painkillers are necessary, but recently he has seen a higher demand. Dr. Schmidt said the closing of Comprehensive Pain Specialists locations, like the one in Jackson, has left many patients looking for a new pain management provider.

“All of a sudden, we have noticed a significant increase in phone calls in the 30 to 50 phone calls a day,” Dr. Schmidt said.

The doctor says many of these patients are wondering where they will find a substitute to their treatment.

“And the place to find that replacement is going to be either the emergency room or is going to be the street drugs,” said Dr. Schmidt.

But Dr. Schmidt said he wants people to know that there are other options that do not require medication.

“This is called the miracle wave or also acoustic, and other people call it shock therapy,” the doctor demonstrated.

He said they even provide options that can treat withdrawal symptoms, weaning patients off the medication entirely.

“We have actually helped a lot of patients come off these medicines in a safe manner,” the doctor said, “and then they realize they actually didn’t need them, and the pain wasn’t that bad.”

WBBJ 7 Eyewtiness News attempted to contact Comprehensive Pain Specialists late Friday afternoon, however no one answered when we called. Meanwhile, we are still working to find answers as to why the clinics have closed their doors.

New Life Medical Group says they will be holding a meeting for concerned patients Monday afternoon to address the situation. The meeting is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. at their location on Stonebridge Boulevard.