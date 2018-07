Early voting locations & times in West Tennessee

Benton County: Benton County Election Commission Office 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

Carroll County: Carroll County Election Office, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday

Chester County: Chester County Election Commission, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.- 12 p.m. Saturday

Crockett County: Crockett County Election Office, Monday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Tuesday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Wednesday: 11:00 a.m. – 7 p.m.; Thursday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Friday: 8:30 a.m. – 4:00 p.m.; Saturday: 9:00 a.m. – 12 noon

Decatur County: Decatur County Election Office, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, and Wednesday through Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. on Tuesday; 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

Dyer County: Dyer County Election Commission Monday – Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Saturday 9 a.m.-12 p.m., Dyersburg Mall: Monday – Saturday, 12 – 7 p.m.

Fayette County: Election Commission Office, 9 a.m.–4 p.m. Monday – Friday, 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. Saturday

Gibson County: Courthouse at Trenton and City Hall at Medina, 8:30 a.m.-6 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday

Hardeman County: Hardeman County Election Commission Office, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday

Hardin County: Hardin County Courthouse 9 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Monday-Wednesday, 9 a.m.- 6 p.m. Thursday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

Haywood County: Election Office at the rear of the Haywood County Courthouse, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday; 1-6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday

Henderson County: Henderson County Election Commission 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday, Friday, 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday, and 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

Henry County: Henry County Election Commission Office and the Henry County Courthouse Annex Building, 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

Madison County: Madison County Ag. Complex, 9 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday

McNairy County: Government Annex Building, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday; 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday

Weakley County: Weakley County Election Commission, 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday, 8:30 a.m.-12 p.m. Saturday