Fatality confirmed in Highway 70 crash

MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — At least one person is dead after a crash Friday afternoon on Highway 70.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol has confirmed at least one person is dead in a crash involving at least one vehicle on Highway 70 in northeast Madison County near New Deal Road.

It is currently unknown if any other vehicles are involved in the crash or if any other injuries have been reported.

THP and the Madison County Fire Department are on scene.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News online and on air for more information as it becomes available.