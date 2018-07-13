Hot And Very Humid With Slight Chance Of Storms

Weather Update–

Rinse and repeat pattern continues today. Temperatures this morning started off in the mid to low 70s. We will quickly climb through the 80s through . That in combination with mid 70 degree dew points will yield a heat index between 100 and 105 degrees this afternoon. At the surface there is still a front present however aloft there is a fairly stout ridge overhead that will keep coverage rather limited if not existent at all in parts of West Tennessee. Thankfully this ridge will finally weaken and retrograde back to the west allowing a northwesterly flow to take over. That will bring temps down by late weekend and definitely into next week. However, multiple disturbances within the flow will lead to unsettled weather as we go into next week.

