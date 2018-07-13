Increasing Chance for Showers and Thunderstorms Over the Weekend

Weather Update – 2:45 p.m. – Friday, July 13th

Another hot and humid day in West Tennessee and with no rainfall to cool things down! A heat advisory is in effect for parts of the Mid-South through 8pm. This includes: Dyer, Gibson, Lauderdale, Haywood, Crockett, Madison, Tipton, Shelby, and Fayette counties where the heat index is expected to remain between 105°F and 109°F this afternoon.

TONIGHT

If any isolated showers develop, they will quickly dissipate after sunset. With calm winds and mainly clear skies, expect temperatures to drop to the lower 70s by sunrise Saturday for the 21st night in a row. Since weather records have been kept in Jackson beginning in the mid 20th century, we’ve only had a stretch of warm mornings last thing long 13 times.

There’s only a slight chance for scattered thunderstorms tomorrow, and they’ll be likeliest over southwest Tennessee where the chance for rain is 30%. Temperatures will reach the lower to middle 90s at the warmest point of the afternoon but it will feel like the lower 100s again with the humidity, so be safe out there! Showers and thunderstorms will become more likely on Sunday when high pressure begins to break down over the Mid-South. Some thunderstorms could become strong during the afternoon and evening that day, so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast, and keep up with Storm Team Weather online too for more updates.

Tom Meiners

Storm Team 7 Chief Meteorologist, CBM

Twitter – @WBBJ7TomMeiners

Facebook – facebook.com/WBBJ.tom.meiners

Email – tmeiners@wbbjtv.com