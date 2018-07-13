Lucky lotto player wins $50K in Carroll County

CARROLL COUNTY, Tenn. — A lucky Powerball player in Bruceton won $50,000 this week, according to state lottery officials.

The unidentified player won Wednesday night by matching four of the five white numbers drawn plus the red Powerball, according to a release from the Tennessee Education Lottery.

No information about the winner is available until the prize is claimed.

