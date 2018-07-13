Melba Daniel

Mrs. Melba Daniel, age 87, of Obion, died Thursday, July 12, 2018 at Jackson Madison County General Hospital. She was born July 26, 1930 in Lobelville, TN, the daughter of the late Ned and Sue Coble Fuller. She was a cafeteria employee for the Obion County School System and a member of the Obion Church of Christ. She is survived by five sons, Tom and Gail Daniel of Ripley, James “Dog” Daniel of Troy, Larry “Pug” and Rhonda Daniel of Troy, Ricky and LaDonna Daniel of Union City and Tony and Pam Daniel of Union City; 15 grandchildren, 25 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband, George Washington Daniel on July 28, 1984, a brother Hicks Fuller and a great grandchild Amber Stewart. Funeral services will be at 11 am on Saturday, July 14 at Cryer Funeral Home. Gary Smith will officiate. Burial will follow in the Mt. Moriah Cemetery. Pallbearers will be Todd Daniel, DeWayne Daniel, Brad Daniel, Jason Daniel, Larry Joe Daniel, Blake Daniel, and Travis Daniel. Honorary pallbearers will be Richard Lyons, Ted Davis and Chris Nelson. Friends may call at the funeral home from 5:30-8 PM on Friday, July 13.