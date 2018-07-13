Mugshots : Madison County : 7/12/18 – 7/13/18

1/21 Ashley Long Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/21 Ashley Robertson Schedule VI drug violations

3/21 Ashonna Jackson Resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation

4/21 Barbara Ivory Arson



5/21 Dallas Wilson Theft over $1,000, failure to appear

6/21 Eric Evans Driving on revoked/suspended license

7/21 Gary Crutchfield Vandalism, failure to appear

8/21 Johnny Hayslette Habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license



9/21 Joshua Jarman Criminal impersonation, failure to appear

10/21 Lafayette Boyd Violation of probation

11/21 Michael Ziegler Public intoxication

12/21 Oris Chapman Violation of community corrections



13/21 Richard Howard Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/21 Temple Hillard Violation of probation

15/21 Terence McBride Simple domestic assault

16/21 Terry Thompson Failure to appear, violation of probation



17/21 Thomas Nanney Schedule II drug violations

18/21 Todd Thompson Vandalism

19/21 Travoyce Fuller Violation of parole

20/21 Tyanna Hill Simple domestic assault



21/21 Xazavius Moore Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/13/18.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.