Mugshots : Madison County : 7/12/18 – 7/13/18 July 13, 2018 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff, Ashley Long Driving on revoked/suspended license Ashley Robertson Schedule VI drug violations Ashonna Jackson Resisting stop/arrest, violation of probation Barbara Ivory Arson Dallas Wilson Theft over $1,000, failure to appear Eric Evans Driving on revoked/suspended license Gary Crutchfield Vandalism, failure to appear Johnny Hayslette Habitual motor offender, driving on revoked/suspended license Joshua Jarman Criminal impersonation, failure to appear Lafayette Boyd Violation of probation Michael Ziegler Public intoxication Oris Chapman Violation of community corrections Richard Howard Driving on revoked/suspended license Temple Hillard Violation of probation Terence McBride Simple domestic assault Terry Thompson Failure to appear, violation of probation Thomas Nanney Schedule II drug violations Todd Thompson Vandalism Travoyce Fuller Violation of parole Tyanna Hill Simple domestic assault Xazavius Moore Aggravated domestic assault, simple domestic assault The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 7/12/18 and 7 a.m. on 7/13/18. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.